Montauk Brewing Company to Release Lemonade Hard Seltzer Variety Pack

MONTAUK, N.Y. – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce their big innovation of 2021 – Montauk Hard Seltzer Lemonade variety 12 packs.

The new offering backs up the successful release of Montauk Hard Seltzer spiked and sparkling water that landed last March. In just its first year, Montauk Hard Seltzer became the #1 Craft seltzer brand in Metro NY scan data. (YTD Multi-Outlet xAOC)

Montauk Hard Seltzer Lemonade clocks in at 5% ABV, only 100 calories and zero sugar. The brand launches with four flavors: Original Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade.

Montauk Hard Seltzer Lemonade will be available starting in April and sold exclusively through Boening Brothers Distributors in Nassau and Suffolk County and through SKI Beer in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties.

About Montauk Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Flavors:

Original Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade

Nutritionals:

0g Sugars

100 Calories

Gluten-Free

Available All Year