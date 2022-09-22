Montauk Brewing Company Teams Up with the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

MONTAUK, New York – As part of their Brew Barn Series charity release program, Montauk Brewing Company has partnered again with the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons to support the efforts of ARF on the East End.

“If you’ve enjoyed a pint on our patio, then you’ll understand why this partnership is a natural fit as we are a pet-friendly brewery with close ties to our wonderful community,” says Montauk Brew Co. co-founder, Vaughan Cutillo.

Big Dog Double IPA will be canned fresh on October 20th and will be available at the taproom in Montauk as well as at select retailers throughout Long Island and NYC. Big Dog checks in at 7.2% ABV and was brewed with Idaho 7 and Mosaic hops, giving the beer floral, tropical and fruity notes. This beer will go fast so be sure you grab your 4 pack while supplies last. Proceeds from Big Dog Double IPA will go directly to the support the efforts of the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons!

The Animal Rescue Fund Mobile Adoption Vehicle will be at the brewery on canning day with highly adorable and very adoptable pups and cats. Stop by between 3 and 5PM on Thursday, October 20th for fresh beer and cute furry friends!

For More Information:

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home