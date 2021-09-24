Montauk Brewing Collaborates with the Animal Rescue Fund

MONTAUK, New York – Montauk Brewing Company has focused its philanthropic energy in 2021 by way of their very special and super limited Ocean Series can releases.

On October 14th, Montauk Brewing Company will release PAWesome IPA in collaboration with the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) with a portion of the proceeds going to support all of their extraordinary efforts. ARF volunteers will be at the brewery from 3-5PM with some very special adoptable pups! Grab your 16OZ 4 pack fresh off the canning line at noon on October 14th while supplies last!

About ARF

Founded in 1974, ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island, helping abandoned cats and dogs locally and in communities across the country and globally. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free vaccine clinics, and free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats.

For More Information:
https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home

