Montauk Brewing Adds 12-Packs of Wave Chaser IPA

MONTAUK, N.Y. – The Wave just got bigger! Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce that their flagship style – Wave Chaser IPA is now available in 12 packs. This is the first time the company is adding a larger pack size to their beer portfolio. Twelve pack sales outpaced the category in 2020, up +54.7%, and Wave Chaser continues its tear so this just makes sense.

Montauk Brewing Company closed out calendar year 2020 as the #1 Craft Brand Family in New York Metro Nielsen xAOC scan data.

Montauk Brewing Company beer and hard seltzer is available throughout Long Island (Boening Brothers Distributors) Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam in New York. (SKI Beer Corp.)

About Wave Chaser India Pale Ale

We love everything the ocean provides; fish to feed our friends, winds to fill our sails, and of course – WAVES! We combine four hop varieties to pack Wave Chaser with incredible tropical and pine aromas. Cheers to Chasing Your Wave!

Hop varieties: El Dorado, Azacca, Columbus & Chinook

ABV: 6.4%

Available All Year

