Moniker Brewery Opening Taproom and Beer Garden In Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– Moniker Brewery is set to open a full production brewery, with a taproom and beer garden, this summer in Providence, Rhode Island.

The brewing operations are going to be headed by Jeff Goodno. Over 14 years, Jeff has worked at Victory Brewing, was the head brewer at Tributary Brewing Company, and served as Director of Operations at SoME Brewing Co. Through his consulting business, Jeff has helped over 30 other breweries around the country get off the ground, including an entire build-out of Rhode Island’s own Taproot Brewing Co. in Newport, Rhode Island. Moniker will be brewing on a SS Brewtech 10bbls steam system.

For More Information: monikerbrewery.com/progress