Moniker Brewery Opening Taproom and Beer Garden In Providence, Rhode Island

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– Moniker Brewery is set to open a full production brewery, with a taproom and beer garden, this summer in Providence, Rhode Island.

The brewing operations are going to be headed by Jeff Goodno. Over 14 years, Jeff has worked at Victory Brewing, was the head brewer at Tributary Brewing Company, and served as Director of Operations at SoME Brewing Co. Through his consulting business, Jeff has helped over 30 other breweries around the country get off the ground, including an entire build-out of Rhode Island’s own Taproot Brewing Co. in Newport, Rhode Island. Moniker will be brewing on a SS Brewtech 10bbls steam system.

For More Information: monikerbrewery.com/progress

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.