Monday Night Brewing Releases Lay Low IPA

ATLANTA — In a world where a deadly virus continues to roam freely across the globe, should we really be observing ‘Dry January’?

Survey says: probably not. Instead of stripping away the fuzzy comfort of booze, Monday Night Brewing encourages consumers to go dry-ish this month, with it’s low-calorie, low-ABV IPA, Lay Low. At 3.2% and 90 calories, this aptly-named craft brew is the perfect beer for tackling new year’s goals without sacrificing your taste buds.

Unlike some other low-cal beers that have hit the market, Lay Low actually tastes like an IPA—with flavors of tropical fruit and pine—and not fizzy hop water. Dry hopped with Citra, Idaho 7, and Sultana, Lay Low has the refreshing citrus-y notes of a classic IPA with a crisp, clean and dry finish—leaving your palate ready for another sip. In full support of all the admirable, Dry-ish January participants, Monday Night is featuring Lay Low in its taprooms and at retail partners all month long. Snag a can at any Monday Night location and get a free koozie to keep that baby cool. Available in 6pk/12oz cans across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Find Lay Low near you.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations across the brewery’s three locations (two in Atlanta and one in Birmingham). Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.