Molson Coors Launches New Coors Light Campaign Featuring Paul Giamatti

Molson Coors today launched a new Coors Light campaign featuring voice over work from Billions star Paul Giammati.

In the 15- and extended 45-second spots, Giamatti talks about times that can be “sucky,” such as fighting a Revolutionary War, Great Depression and, well, now.

Over imagery of eras, Giamatti offers a bright side to those times, such as President George Washington keeping morale up with his troops by giving them beer and the end of Prohibition.

“Sucky, suck, suck, suckiness of historical proportions,” Giamatti said. “Now, we know this won’t fix it, but how about some beer?”

As part of the America #CouldUseABeer campaign, Molson Coors is encouraging legal-drinking-age consumers to tag @CoorsLight on Twitter and use the hashtag to nominate someone for a 6-pack. The company plans to give away 500,000 beers, so about 83,333 6-packs, as part of the rebate program.

Also featured in the ad is Olive Veronesi, the 93-year-old woman who held up an “I need more beer” sign while holding a Coors Light at her front door, a plea that Molson Coors answered with 150 beers. The company cited Veronesi as one of the inspirations for the latest campaign.

In a message to wholesalers and executives today, Molson Coors chief marketing officer Michelle St. Jacques said the ads will be broadcast in prime-time TV, as well as online and social media. However, the new campaign won’t replace the existing “Made to Chill” creative, which will continue to run.

“We know beer can’t fix the current state of the world, but history has shown that taking time to pause with a cold one can refresh us to keep pressing on,” she wrote.

Coors Light is the fourth best-selling beer in off-premise retailers year-to-date, with $642.8 million in dollar sales through April 19, according to data provided by Bump Williams Consulting. Coors Light dollar sales are up 4.8% year-to-date, and 8.1% for the one-week period ending April 19.