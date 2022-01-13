Molson Coors Donating $25,000 and 100,000 Cans of Drinking Water for Colorado Fire Recovery Efforts

CHICAGO, Illinois – Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is donating 100,000 cans of water and $25,000 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund in support of relief efforts in Colorado in the wake of the state’s largest wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and devastated the Boulder community.

“We always want to lend a hand to those in need, and that’s especially true when disaster strikes one of our hometown communities,” said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs for Molson Coors. “We have been proud to call Colorado our home for nearly 150 years and this state is a huge part of our company’s identity. We just hope our donations can provide some sense of relief to those who are impacted.”

The water cans will be shipped from the Molson Coors Shenandoah brewery in Elkton, Va., to the Coors Distributing Company in Denver. Transportation of the water is being generously donated by Molo and C.H. Robinson.

Molson Coors launched its water donation program in 2017 in partnership with Broomfield, Colo.-based Ball Corporation, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans of water to help communities affected by disasters. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

