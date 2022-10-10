Molson Coors Donates Fresh Water, Relief Funds to Communities Affected by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian

Molson Coors Beverage Company is mobilizing quickly to provide aid to communities in Puerto Rico and Florida recently affected by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. With many living without fresh water or power, Molson Coors will provide essential relief to further the recovery process.

Prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida, the Molson Coors Florida sales team and JJ Taylor, a distributor along the Gulf Coast, purchased three truckloads of water, and delivered them to residents impacted in Fort Myers.

In the hurricane’s aftermath, Molson Coors is providing additional relief through a $10,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund as well as 50,000 cans of water to the Daytona Beach area via Werner Enterprises. Florida beverage distributor S.R. Perrott will then deliver the water to communities in need.

Molson Coors is also donating 50,000 cans of water to the United Way of Puerto Rico to help those enduring catastrophic flooding and power outages as a result of Hurricane Fiona. The cans of water are being shipped from the Molson Coors Shenandoah brewery in Elkton, Virginia, to the United Way of Puerto Rico and distributed by affiliate partners. Uber Freight, United Airlines and First Pick Trucking generously donated transportation of the water.

“Puerto Rico and Florida are suffering the aftermath of natural disasters that caused devastating outcomes for many,” said Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs for Molson Coors. “Molson Coors is committed to helping communities where access to water is greatly needed. As these communities remain in an emergency state, we are moving quickly to deliver safe drinking water to residents as they deal with the dire outcomes of these storms.”

Since launching its water donation program in 2017, Molson Coors, in partnership with Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball Corporation, have provided more than 2 million cans of water to communities affected by disasters. The water is canned at the Molson Coors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah and Golden breweries. Graphic Packaging International donated the 12-pack cartons in which the cans are packaged.

In addition to its water donation program, Molson Coors supports key local programs and initiatives that promote strong, thriving communities. For more information, please visit www.molsoncoors.com.

