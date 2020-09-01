Molson Coors Donates 200,000 Cans of Water to Red Cross for Communities Affected by Hurricane Laura

CHICAGO – Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is donating 200,000 cans of water to the American Red Cross to help support recovery efforts in communities along the Louisiana and Texas coasts that were hardest hit by Hurricane Laura.

“In times of distress and crisis, Molson Coors believes that access to safe drinking water is critical,” said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs for Molson Coors. “We are mobilizing quickly to ensure that water is available to first responders and residents as they deal with the aftermath of this terrible storm.”

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors