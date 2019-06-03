Modern Times to Add Year-Round Distribution in Colorado

SAN DIEGO — After years of limited distribution runs, events, and good times in the Centennial State, we are absolutely thrilled to announce the advent of permanent distribution for Modern Times in Colorado. Year-round distribution in Colorado has been a long-time goal of ours, and we couldn’t be more pleased to finally have the production volume to see it come to fruition. Resident Modern Times enthusiasts can expect to find our lineup of year-rounds, seasonal IPAs, coffees, and a volley of monthly special releases hitting shelves and taps all over the state beginning the week of June 24th.

In order to get our beer out to the Colorado public via the most elegant avenues available, we’ll be partnering with Elite Brands and High Country Beverages, two distributors who share our passion for craft beer, and whose commitment to quality will ensure that our beverages reach fans in the most pristine condition possible.

“We’re incredibly excited to begin full-time distribution in Colorado,” said Modern Times CEO & Founder, Jacob McKean, “Ever since my first trip to Denver for GABF in 2010, I’ve dreamed of seeing our beer on the shelves there. We tend to do best in places with highly knowledgeable craft beer drinkers, and Colorado certainly fits the bill.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Modern Times for distribution in Colorado”, said Terry Cekola, Owner & President of Elite Brands, “We’ve been big fans of the beers and the team at Modern Times for a while after pulsing limited amounts of beer into the market starting at GABF in 2017. These market pulses over the years have suggested that our savvy Colorado beer drinkers are ready for year-round availability! We’re looking forward to launching Modern Times with a series of launch parties the week of June 24th.”

We’ll be celebrating the new launch with a week of events throughout the state, featuring beers that will be distributed year-round, as well as a few rare, hard-to-find treats for event attendees. More information on the Colorado launch events can be found here: http://www.moderntimesbeer.com/event/colorado-launch-parties

About Modern Times

Modern Times is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, and culinary wizards that began as a 30bbl production brewery and tasting room in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego. Modern Times is named after a beautifully crazy utopian community founded in 1850, and many of our beers are named after real utopian experiments or mythological utopias.

Today, we’re distributed throughout Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. In addition to our flagship brewery & roastery in Point Loma, we now have brewery/restaurant locations in Los Angeles & Portland, as well as a tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood and a restaurant and tap room in Encinitas, CA. A bit further down the line, we’ll be opening a restaurant in Santa Barbara, as well as a brewery/restaurant/cafe/swim club megaplex in downtown Anaheim. As of 2017, we became California’s very first employee-owned brewery, which is a fact we’re particularly proud of.

We brewed our first batch on May 18th, 2013; our beer went on tap for the first time on June 24th 2013; and we held the soft opening for the Lomaland Fermentorium tasting room on August 9th, 2013; and our Grand Opening was September 7th, 2013.

About Elite Brands

Elite Brands of Colorado is a company with a lifetime of experience in the alcoholic beverage distribution industry. Representing the finest producers of wine, beer and spirits in the state of Colorado, Elite’s highly-educated and driven sales staff carefully evaluates every potential brand and beverage for quality, sales and mutual growth potential before they’re selected for a place in the company’s portfolio. In 2017, Elite Brands was awarded Craft Beer Wholesaler of the Year by the Brewers Association for their collective efforts to market, promote and sell craft beer in Colorado.

About High Country Beverage

High West Beverage is an award-winning, family-owned distributor servicing Northern Colorado and the Western Slope. HCB is recognized as one of the “100 Best Businesses” in Northern Colorado by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, and is recognized by numerous non-profit organizations for their contributions to the community.