Modern Times Releases Visible Ink Espresso Macaroon Stout

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Modern Times Beer announces the release of its newest seasonal beer, Visible Ink Espresso Macaroon Stout.

Visible Ink is an exquisite Espresso Macaroon Stout brewed with an expertly crafted grain bill for roasty and complex flavor. The addition of toasted coconut flakes, vanilla, and Modern Times’ house-roasted Idea Machine coffee makes it a true winter delight with toasted biscuit, coffee, and caramel aroma.

“We created this beer as an ode to our Monsters’ Park Imperial Stout, but at an easy-drinking 6.0% ABV,” said Justin Holmes, New Projects Manager. “Expect waves of coconut and coffee to grace your tasting palate, ending in a miraculous symphony of dark beer perfection.”

Find Visible Ink now on draft and to-go in 4-pack 16oz cans at Modern Times taprooms in Point Loma, North Park, and Encinitas, and coming soon to shelves at fine retailers.

About Modern Times Beer

Founded in 2013, Modern Times Beer is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses, and beer-slingers. MT is based in San Diego with its production brewery, roastery, and tasting room in Point Loma, tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, and restaurant/tasting room in Encinitas. Modern Times Beer is distributed throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. In 2022, Modern Times Beer + Coffee joined Craft ‘Ohana, a family of beverage brands including Maui Brewing Co, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.

