Modern Times Debuts Two New Limited Release Offerings

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Fruitlands Sangria Gose (4.8% ABV) is a new variation on their popular year-round Sour Ale with grape, blackberry, black currant, orange, and lime. Its fruit-forward character is balanced by the acidity of Modern Times’ house souring process. Brimming with big fruit, a rich berry medley, and citrus aromas, Fruitlands Sangria is as impressive in appearance as it is in taste, pouring a beautiful shade of pink.

“Fruitlands Sangria is a refreshing summer beer, perfect for sitting at the beach,” said Rob Wyngard, VP of Operations. “Rounded off with the lime and orange flavor you’d get from a fresh citrus wedge on the lip of your glass, we’ve skipped the need for prep and given you the whole experience in one convenient can.”

Big Yikes Hazy Double IPA (8.5% ABV) is the second in Modern Times’ premium Double India Pale Ale series. Built from a simple malt bill of Two Row, Oat Malt, and Flaked Oats, this Hazy DIPA features experimental and innovative hop products resulting in huge tropical fruit, berry, and mango aromas.

“We dry-hopped Big Yikes with heaps of HBC 586, Citra Cryo, and Mosaic Cryo,” said Wyngard. “It’s delightfully drinkable and a veritable hop machine.”

Find Big Yikes and Fruitlands Sangria now on draft and in 4-pack 16oz cans at Modern Times taprooms in Point Loma, North Park, and Encinitas, and coming soon to shelves at fine retailers.

About Modern Times Beer

Founded in 2013, Modern Times Beer is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses, and beer-slingers. MT is based in San Diego with its production brewery, roastery, and tasting room in Point Loma, tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, and restaurant/tasting room in Encinitas. Modern Times Beer is distributed throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. In 2022, Modern Times Beer + Coffee joined Craft ‘Ohana, a family of beverage brands including Maui Brewing Co, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.moderntimesbeer.com/