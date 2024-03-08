Modern Times Beer Introduces Radiant Glow

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Modern Times Beer announces its newest year-round offering, Radiant Glow Hazy Ale. The sessionable 4.6% ABV brew features citrus and tropical fruit notes with a hint of pine.

Radiant Glow was built from a grain bill of 2 Row, White Wheat, Flaked Oats, and Caraform, which makes for a smooth, hazy, and remarkably full body despite its lower ABV. Generous amounts of Citra Incognito, Citra Cryo, Mosaic, and HBC 630 contribute classic citrus peel and fruit notes, while Centennial gives it a touch of pine and old-school hop bite.

“This beer is insanely drinkable, refreshing, and bursting at the seams with bright fruit and fresh orange characteristics,” said Justin Holmes, New Projects Manager.

The newest brew is available now in 6-packs of 12oz cans and draft and will be featured in Modern Times’ Mixed Pack of Radness this spring. Find Radiant Glow at Modern Times taprooms in Point Loma, North Park, and Encinitas, online for shipping to California and Oregon, and coming soon to fine retailers.

About Modern Times Beer

Founded in 2013, Modern Times Beer is an intrepid cadre of brewers, coffee roasters, culinary wizards, creative powerhouses, and beer-slingers. MT is based in San Diego with its production brewery, roastery, and tasting room in Point Loma, tasting room in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, and restaurant/tasting room in Encinitas. Modern Times Beer is distributed throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington. In 2022, Modern Times Beer + Coffee joined Craft ‘Ohana, a family of beverage brands including Maui Brewing Co, Maui Hard Seltzer, and Kupu Spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.moderntimesbeer.com/