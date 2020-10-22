MobCraft’s Believe in Beer Blending Barrels No. 1 Raises over $13,000 for the Bottleshare Believe In Beer Relief Fund

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN — MobCraft Beer raised over $13,800 through sales of Believe in Beer Blending Barrels No. 1. MobCraft Beer was the first of several breweries to collaborate with Bottleshare to brew a custom batch of beer to benefit the collaborative relief fund. The fund was created by the Brewers Association and Bottleshare at the end of April to support craft breweries and state brewers guilds impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The check presentation ceremony will be held today, Tuesday, October 20 at 3:00pm at MobCraft Beer.

The initial brew was able to generate as much revenue as possible thanks to many contributors: Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley, Georgia donated 1000lbs of peaches; Lautenbcack’s Orchard outside of Fish Creek, Wisconsin donated 400lbs of cherries; Vibrant Graphics donated the can labels; and Brew Pipeline distributed the beer at cost to over 130 stores in six states. Henry Schwartz, President and Co-founder of MobCraft acknowledged the joint effort that made the project possible saying, “I am very excited to be able to have pulled this collaboration off so successfully. It took the entire supply chain from growers to retailers to make it happen, but we did it, and we did it big!”

Krystle Carrara, Director of Marketing and Development for Bottleshare, reflected on the project: “It has been a humbling opportunity to partner with such a selfless individual like Henry, and the entire Mobcraft family. While in the midst of dealing with the crisis themselves, they saw an even greater need to help the community. They lead by example, put others before themselves, and this is the foundation behind the idea of Believe in Beer – the industry coming together to help one another in a time of need.”

Crafted by MobCraft’s Director of Barrel Operations, Adam Thomas, Blending Barrels No. 1 is a deep golden ale blended from four different oak barrel-aged beers of various ages: a sour amber, a brett fermented golden ale, sour golden base from 2018, and a mixed culture Belgian tripel. The beer comes in at 6.5% and was refermented on Georgia peaches and Door County cherries.

Liquor stores or bars in Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Vermont, or Tennessee hoping to pick up Believe in Beer might still be able to find the product through a distributor. Wisconsin Distributors, Colorado Craft Distributing, Liberator Distributing, Sunshine Distributing, Artisan Beverage Group, Farrell Distributing, and Ajax Turner Company Inc.

Those who would like to support the Believe in Beer Relief Fund can donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/believe-in-beer-relief-fund.

About MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Each month the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the month, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more. To learn more about MobCraft visit https://mobcraftbeer.com and follow @mobcraftbeer on social media.

About Bottleshare

Bottleshare is a fundraising and fund distribution nonprofit organization for the craft beverage industry. The group raises money through various collaborations and partnerships within the community and the generous support of donors and sponsors. Bottleshare grants emergency financial assistance to brewery, winery, and distillery workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace preventing them from working and producing an income. To learn more about Bottleshare visit https://www.thebottleshare.org and follow on social media @bottleshareofficial.

