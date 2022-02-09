MobCraft Beer’s Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Exceeds $700,000 Raised

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Walker’s Point based MobCraft Beer has raised over $700,000 dollars in a Wefunder equity crowdfunding campaign as part of expansion plans to open three new taprooms in the next three years, with plans to open more in the future. The initial sites identified for expansion include the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver, Colorado; a location on the Fox River in Waterford, Wisconsin; and a location on the historic town square in Woodstock, Illinois. Long-term, MobCraft has sights on Madison, Chicago, and the Fox Valley.

MobCraft’s founder, Henry Schwartz, reflects, “The COVID pandemic really made us dig into our business and explore the direction we wanted to expand in the future. Pilot breweries in communities that vibe with our crowdsourced mentality are what we want to build and customers who appreciate the variety of beers we brew are who we want to serve.”

MobCraft has crowdsourced its craft beer recipes since 2013, and will continue to crowdsource in a different capacity to raise capital for expansion. Director of Operations, Kayla Thomas, explains MobCraft’s desire to expand: “We are beyond excited for our future expansions,” states Director of Operations, Kayla Thomas. “Bringing our unique crowdsourced model and great beers to new U.S. locations allows us to build new relationships and invest in communities while cultivating a culture for beer.”

The fundraising campaign is a Regulation CF round which can be viewed at wefunder.com/mobcraft.beer.

The Denver taproom is the first of the three expected to open in the winter of 2021. The project is a joint venue with MobCraft Beer and Pueblo based Dee Tacko. The location will focus on tacos, taps and tequila.

Following Denver, MobCraft Waterford is expected to open in the spring of 2022. The brewery and restaurant will be situated along the banks of the Fox River in a building that once served as a firehouse. MobCraft will expand its menu under the direction of head chef Abby Kazal-Thresher. Waterford based Rick Beck is an investor and will assist in tieing Mobcraft to the historical roots of his family brewery, Beck Brewery, which operated in Waterford in the 1800s. Chicago based Geoff Beck is also a key investor in the project.

Finally, in the spring of 2023, MobCraft Woodstock is slated to open. MobCraft Woodstock will be located on the square in the historic sheriffs’ house.

MobCraft Beer was founded in 2013 by Henry Schwartz and Andrew Gierczak. It is the world’s first crowdsourced brewery. MobCraft’s taproom is located at 505 S. 5th Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Throughout the year the crowd submits and votes on beer ideas. At the end of the vote, the winning beer is brewed and available for all to enjoy. These crowdsourced beers are served in the taproom with MobCraft flagships, beers from their Wild & Sour Program, and more.

For More Information:

https://wefunder.com/mobcraft.beer