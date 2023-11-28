Mo Gray of Momentum Cider Releases Collaboration Beer With Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill.— Mo Gray, Founder of Momentum Cider and Beer Kulture Women of the Bevolution Creator Launchpad Grant Recipient, launches commercially with her first collaboration beer with Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago. Inspired by the tart and sweet elements of her ciders, Gray worked with Pilot Project on a recipe reflecting her style while also giving a nod to the fall season. “Cran I Kick It?,” is a tart-delicate, pale-pink cranberry Berliner Weisse with a 3.7% ABV.

“’Cran I Kick It?’ has a light, yet sweet body with a bright acidity that actually reminds you of drinking cider and should pair beautifully with all of the opulent food served around the holiday time,” says Gray. “This is my first product to be released commercially and a huge milestone for my brand as I work towards releasing my ciders and other beverages throughout the US. Pilot Project Brewing has made me feel so welcome and part of their family. I am grateful to produce a product with their team and learn from this experience as I move forward with my brand and recipe development.”

A collaboration between Beer Kulture, Women of the Bevolution and the Brave Noise initiative, the Beer Kulture Women of the Bevolution Creator Launchpad Grant was awarded to Gray in 2022. Through this grant opportunity, she received financial assistance, business guidance, and the chance to release a product commercially.

The grant program provided Gray with $15,000 in financial assistance plus $2,000 for travel expenses and the opportunity to launch her first craft beverage through Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago, IL, as well as a collaboration with a cidery. Gray also received three months of financial consulting from Genevieve Haughey of Northwestern Mutual, three months of marketing & PR consulting from Ash Eliot, Founder of Women of the Bevolution, and a copy of Beer Kulture’s “This Ain’t The Beer That You’re Used To.”

About Mo Gray

In 2021, Gray started making cider at her home in Long Beach and originally went by the name Mo Betta Brews. Now, she has officially launched Momentum Cider. A cidermaker, musician, former massage therapy instructor, and mother of five, she’s committed to releasing her cider commercially and pursuing her goal of being the first Black woman-owned cidery in California and only the third in the United States. Her journey within the cider industry has led her to judge the PICC Portland Cider Cup and speak on panels like the Female Founders Night at Benny Boy Brewing in LA. Gray also completed the Cider Institute of North America’s Foundation Certificate in Cider & Perry Production. Her overall business goal is to open a taproom but understands there are a lot of opportunities along that journey to launch her own brand and build her business. Gray has two ciders she is focused on releasing in the market, a cranberry cider and apple cider. It’s important to her to provide space and an opportunity to educate the BIPOC community, especially those who identify as African American and Black, about cider and help to make it more accessible to them.

About the Creator Launchpad Grant Program

The Creator Launchpad Grant is for women and non-binary entrepreneurs, brewers, or digital creators who identify as an underrepresented or underserved member of the craft beverage community including, but not limited to, Black, African American, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, or other Person of Color, who dream of launching a product commercially but need the necessary funding and guidance to make it a reality.

The Creator Launchpad Grant Program was founded in 2022 and funded through the Brave Noise Global Beer Collab and the ongoing merch fundraiser, the Antisexist AntiRacist ProEquality Beer Club, which are initiatives founded by Brienne Allan of Sacred Profane Brewing and Eliot’s Women of the Bevolution.

“Programs and partnerships like these are critical because it’s one thing to apply for a grant and hope your vision can be realized,” explained Latiesha Cook, President, CEO, and co-founder of Beer Kulture. “But it’s another thing to be seen, heard and understood by a group of people who are interested in removing barriers and elevating them. Our applicants were able to share their own stories and create their own narratives through this process. That makes me proud to hopefully continue to do more of these grants.”

The Creator Launchpad Grant is dependent on partnerships and mentors within the industry to provide the network, experience and guidance for the recipient. Pilot Project Brewing, an incubator brewery, with locations in Chicago and Milwaukee, is providing a platform for the underrepresented in the craft beverage industry, which is displayed through their collaborations with brands like Azadi Brewing, Funkytown Brewery, and ROVM Hard Kombucha.

Both Beer Kulture and Women of the Bevolution, respectively, have launched programs focused on financial assistance, education and mentorships for Women of Color and non-binary craft beverage creators, and they aim to replicate more opportunities like this in the future.

For More Information:

https://www.womenofthebevolution.com/monique-gray-beer-collab-announcement