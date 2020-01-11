Mispillion River Brewing Hires Claus Hagelman as Sales Director

MILFORD, Del. — Mispillion River Brewing welcomes Claus Hagelman as their new Director of Sales, lovingly referred to at the brewery as “The Beer Barker.”

A 25-year brewing industry veteran, Hagelman is returning to his roots in Delaware, having previously managed sales and marketing for 16 Mile in Georgetown and national sales for Dogfish Head in Milton. He most recently worked as the Southern Sales Director for Heavy Seas out of Baltimore.

Hagelman has arrived in Milford as Mispillion ramps up sales in the Mid-Atlantic. He will focus on developing relationships with the brewery’s distributors in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Ohio and bringing new and innovative products into the marketplace. His pre-existing relationships with retailers and industry members in Delaware has allowed him to hit the ground running, while his knowledge of multi-state distribution has already begun to increase sales throughout the region.

El Presidente, Eric Williams, stated, “We are excited to welcome someone with the wealth of industry understanding and insight that Claus has to our team. Our co-workers and board members expect great things.”

###

Mispillion River Brewing aims to be recognized by its customers and the brewing industry for producing the highest quality craft beer. The brewery, located at 255 Mullett Run Street Milford, DE 19963, is open for samples, pints, and growler fills seven days a week. For more information, visit mispillionriverbrewing.com