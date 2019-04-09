MillerCoors Launches Cape Line Canned Sparkling Cocktails

CHICAGO — MillerCoors today announced the launch of its newest innovation: a sparkling cocktail that offers all the flavor without the compromise. Crafted with only six simple ingredients — carbonated water, alcohol from real cane sugar, real cane sugar, lemon and or lime juice concentrate, natural flavors, and fruit juice added for color — Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails is naturally gluten-free and, at 120 calories with an ABV of 4.5%, has half the calories and sugar of leading flavored malt beverages.

“Today, people want it all – they want simple and natural ingredients, and flavor without compromise,” said Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors. “With 75% fewer calories than a classic margarita* and the same bold flavor of cocktails, Cape Line represents the best of both worlds.”

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails are packaged in 12oz slim cans, allowing consumers to grab-and-go to any destination. Additionally, their unique design shows off their colorful, fruit-forward, and cocktail-inspired contents. The refreshing and delicious flavors include:

Hard Strawberry Lemonade: Delicately lemony, a bit bubbly, berry delicious

Blackberry Mojito: Classically cool, refreshingly juicy

Margarita: With a touch of agave and a little spritz appeal

The drinks are sold in 6-pack and 12-pack variety packs, and a stand-alone Hard Strawberry Lemonade 6-pack.

“The beverage landscape is evolving quickly and MillerCoors is committed to offering people what they want,” said Colucci. “Cape Line hits on a variety of consumer demands – bold taste that does not compromise on being a healthier option.”

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails will be supported with a robust national marketing campaign focused on the brand’s theme “Welcome to Cape Line,” and ads using the song “Juice” by Lizzo. This will include traditional media efforts, such as national television spots on 20 different networks across 100 different shows, as well as targeted out-of-home installments, digital media buys, in-store sampling events, broader sampling efforts within festivals like Austin City Limits and Summerfest, e-commerce partnerships with popular clothing and lifestyle companies, public relations efforts with a focus on social influencers and media, and even more experiential activations to come throughout the summer.

Drinkers are encouraged to share their own Cape Line experiences by following @CapeLine on Instagram. For more information on Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails’ new product line and the ingredients in each cocktail, please visit www.capeline.com.

*On a per oz basis according to CalorieKing, as of 3/25/2019, average/classic margarita has 3.3oz, 153 cals, 4.3g sugar.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd’s franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry’s Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic’s Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands’ Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.