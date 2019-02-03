MillerCoors Introduces New Bottle Design for Peroni Nastro Azzurro

CHICAGO — Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the premium Italian lager that has been bringing style to the world of beer for over 50 years and is the fastest-growing European import in the U.S. beer business, is embarking on its most significant global renovation in more than a decade.

Inclusive of a modernized bottle design that features a new logo, updated glassware, redesigned secondary packaging and the brand’s first-ever national TV campaign, the refresh reinforces Peroni’s position as a global Italian style icon.

Since arriving stateside in 2005, Peroni’s classic Italian style and craftsmanship has won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer that compliments their style. The refreshed bottle and glassware each feature sleek and stylish design that draws inspiration from Peroni’s rich history and updates its iconic elements. The new bottle and packaging will begin rolling out in February and the new glassware will be available in bars and restaurants by April.

Alongside the updated design, the brand’s new marketing campaign, “Birra Beautifully,” retains the aspirational and sophisticated feel Peroni has become known for and encourages consumers to find beauty in everything they do. Many elements of the campaign, such as out-of-home, print, digital, social and a 15-second product-focused TV ad, started in late January. Additional “Birra Beautifully” TV commercials will debut in late March.

“This rebrand signifies an exciting time for Peroni Nastro Azzurro, as we continue to grow in the United States,” said Paul Verdu, vice president of sales and marketing for Tenth and Blake Beer Company, which distributes and markets Peroni in the U.S. “Our brand has an enormous amount of history and our bottle is a timeless icon. We wanted to ensure we evolved it in to the future without forgetting our past. We hope the new campaign and striking redesign will continue to set us apart and showcase our timeless Italian heritage and style in a modern, approachable way. ”

The bottle, transformed into an elegant shape with sophisticated curves, features a new version of the Birra Peroni crest that includes a Roma callout spotlighting the brand’s roots, and a color palette designed to reflect the warmth of Rome. The signature blue ribbon will take on a new shape, and an engraved signature of one of the founding fathers, Giovanni Peroni, will be featured on both the bottle and the glassware, adding to the premium feel.

For more information, please visit www.peroniitaly.com or @PeroniUSA on Twitter and a Instagram.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Italy’s number one premium beer, is a crisp, refreshing lager that exudes Italian style. In 1963, a time when some of today’s most distinguished Italian brands were coming to prominence on the world stage, the Peroni family envisioned a more sophisticated beer built on a foundation of excellence. The result was a refined beer with a pale, golden color that juxtaposed the darker lagers of the age, and offered a distinctive, crisp and refreshing taste with a balanced aroma; the perfect complement to the flavorful foods of the Mediterranean. Arriving in the United States in 2005, and enjoyed across six continents today, the iconic Italian lager has since won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer that compliments their style. Its name derives from the prestigious SS Rex that became an emblem of honor and notability across Italy in 1933 as the only Italian ship to ever receive the ‘Nastro Azzurro,’ or blue ribbon, award. Thus, the embedded blue ribbon on the label symbolizes the style and distinction of quality that Italy has been exporting ever since. Today, the brand’s history, taste, design and partnerships with well-known Italian chefs, designers and exclusive fashion events continues to reinforce the beer’s stylish Italian heritage. For more information, please visit www.peroniitaly.com.