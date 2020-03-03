Mike Hess Brewing Releases Mandatory Fun DIPA in Cans for the First Time

SAN DIEGO — Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego will be releasing a fan favorite beer, Mandatory Fun Double IPA, in cans for the first time ever Friday, February 28th, 2020.

Mandatory Fun DIPA was first created by a member of the Mike Hess Brewing Sales Team who hand picked the ingredients including Eureka, Cascade, Comet, Citra, and Simcoe hops. The goal was to brew a big, bold IPA, and at 9.3% ABV, this dry DIPA packs a punch.

Previously Mandatory Fun DIPA was only available on tap, but now fans can pick up a 6-pack at all Mike Hess Brewing locations, Trader Joe’s, BevMo, and local craft beer stores.

For More Information: www.mikehessbrewing.com