Mike Hess Brewing Releases Mandatory Fun DIPA in Cans for the First Time

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SAN DIEGO — Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego will be releasing a fan favorite beer, Mandatory Fun Double IPA, in cans for the first time ever Friday, February 28th, 2020.

Mandatory Fun DIPA was first created by a member of the Mike Hess Brewing Sales Team who hand picked the ingredients including Eureka, Cascade, Comet, Citra, and Simcoe hops. The goal was to brew a big, bold IPA, and at 9.3% ABV, this dry DIPA packs a punch.

Previously Mandatory Fun DIPA was only available on tap, but now fans can pick up a 6-pack at all Mike Hess Brewing locations, Trader Joe’s, BevMo, and local craft beer stores.

For More Information: www.mikehessbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.