Migration Brewing Opens New Beer Garden

Portland,OR. – Migration Brewing is opening an indoor beer garden at Washington Square. Located on the 2nd floor balcony above Center Court, the local brewery will be serving up fresh, award-winning draft beer plus plenty of packaged beverage options on Thursday, July 21st. The beer garden will be open seven days a week starting at 12pm Monday – Saturday, and 11am on Sunday.

MigrationBrewing is the first craft brewery to have a presence at Washington Square and will join the likes of Apple, Tesla, Wild Roots, Portland Gear, Din Tai Fung and many other national and local brands. The project is part of a burgeoning pop-up retail program that Migration is developing to expand its brand to new markets. “We really enjoy working with groups that are open to unique projects and the Washington Square team was excited about the concept, so it came together very quickly,” explains company CEO, McKean Banzer-Lausberg.

As consumer trends continue to evolve in a rapidly changing environment, Migration strives to keep thinking outside the box. “We are really focused on small footprint, high return retail outlets right now that allow us to avoid some of the current labor challenges. Our team also wants to take on projects that are fun and that allow us to tap into new communities. Washington Square checked all those boxes,”says Banzer-Lausberg.

The beer garden will have seating capacity for 35 people and will be running through the rest of 2022 with aspirations of becoming a permanent location. Beer, wine and hard cider will be open to those that are 21+ years of age. The shopping center is located at 9585 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, OR97223.

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping, and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles. For more information please visit one of the Migration brewpubs or emailinfo@migrationbrewing.com.