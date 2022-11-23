Migration Announces Barrel Aged Frankie Stout Release

PORTLAND, Oregon – Migration Brewing will be releasing its popular barrel aged Frankie Imperial Stout to the local market for the 2022 holiday season. This popular winter warmer recently won a silver medal at the 2022 Oregon Beer Awards and has been aged 12 months in American Whiskey Barrels from local distillery Westward. For the first time ever, the beer will be available in 500ml bottles at local specialty shops around the Portland metro area starting in late November. The beer will also be available on draft and in bottles at all Migration pubs.

“This is always one of our favorite collaborations. We’ve had the pleasure to work with Westward over the past 5 years and this is the latest iteration of our partnership,” said Mike Branes, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Migration Brewing. “We’ve been making Frankie Stout for over 10 years now and it’s developed a cult following at our pubs. This year we decided it’d be fun to have a limited release of the whiskey barrel aged version to some of our favorite local beer shops,” notes Branes.

Frankie Imperial Stout is brewed to be a complex, yet smooth drinking wintertime favorite. The 2022 Frankie has huge flavors of roast, chocolate and dried fruits coming from a unique combination of an expressive English ale yeast and an American yeast used during fermentation. Frankie exhibits deep aromas of dried cherry, fruit and Belgian chocolate, and is deceptively easy to drink. Made with high-end cocoa powder exclusively from Valrhona, a premier French chocolatier, as well as cacao nibs from TCHO, an artisanal chocolate maker in San Francisco, this year’s Frankie is a truly unique offering.

About Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing started in 2010 when four friends came together over a passion for craft beer and a dream of opening a brewpub. With a lot of bootstrapping and a little luck, they have since opened four pub locations within Portland. As an award-winning brewery, the Migration team takes great pride in producing world-class beers that embrace innovation while respecting classic styles.

For More Information:

https://migrationbrewing.com