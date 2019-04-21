Mighty Swell Spritzer Co. Launches Cherry Lime Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas – Mighty Swell Spritzer Co., the low calorie, low sugar spiked beverage, recently added Cherry Lime to its portfolio. The new flavor utilizes naturally derived ingredients to deliver the taste of juicy red cherries with a hint of zesty lime. It’s the latest line extension in a series first introduced in 2016, which also includes Watermelon Mint, Grapefruit and Peach.

“Mighty Swell Spiked Spritzers were born of a desire to create a premium tasting, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage that fits consumers active lifestyles and thirst for flavor,” said John Beal, General Manager for Mighty Swell Spritzer Co.“The newest addition to our lineup embodies the spirit of the brand by offering a deliciously light effervescent taste with 5 percent ABV. We’re aiming to become a household name and the number three hard seltzer in the U.S. by 2021.”

As a company developed and headquartered in the heart of Austin, TX, the city’s vibe has continued to inspire Mighty Swell to strike the perfect balance between living an active lifestyle and relaxing in the sun with an ice-cold Mighty Swell in-hand. Perfect right out of the can, over ice or as a base for your favorite signature cocktail, each 12-ounce can contains 5 percent ABV (cold-brewed sugar alcohol), 110 calories and 4 grams of sugar.

Mighty Swell is now available in a wide range of retail locations throughout the following U.S. markets: CO, CT, FL, GA, MA, NC, NJ, NY, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA and WI. To search for the nearest store by zip code, please visit: https://mightyswell.com/where-to-buy

See below for little more about each individual flavor:

Cherry Lime: Juicy red cherries with a hint of zesty lime. Instantly refreshing! Flavor notes: slightly sweet cherry, fresh squeezed lime, brightly effervescent

Grapefruit: Ruby red grapefruit with citrus zip and a crisp, fruity finish. Flavor notes: balance of sweet and tart, well-rounded, never bitter, orange-like juiciness

Peach: Fruit forward with light citrus and orange blossom. Flavor notes: fresh peach jam, hints of citrus, slightly floral

Watermelon Mint: Sweet, refreshing watermelon meets the coolness of mint. Flavor notes: crisp, bright mint, fruity juicy melon, balanced sweetness

Mighty Swell offers individual flavors sold in 6-packs for the suggested retail price of $9.99. In addition, the variety 12-pack features all four flavors for $15.99.

All Mighty Swell products are gluten-free, use vegan-friendly ingredients and are proudly made in the USA. They utilize a clean ingredient deck and therefore do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, added sugars, sodium benzoate or food dyes.

Tastings.com also recently awarded the brand a Gold Medal for its new packaging design at the 2018 World Beer Championships.

For more information, please visit www.mightyswell.com and follow the brand on Facebook (@mightyswellspritzers) and Instagram (@mightyswell)

About Mighty Swell Spritzer Co.

Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell Spritzer Co. is on a mission to rescue people from the bland and artificial with light and brightly effervescent, fruit forward spiked spritzers made with naturally derived ingredients. The company’s product line includes four refreshing flavors: Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint, Grapefruit and Peach. Mighty Swell Spiked Spritzers are available in 12 oz. cans at finer retail shops in CO, CT, FL, GA, MA, NC, NJ, NY, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA and WI.