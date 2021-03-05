Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Launches Tropic Variety Pack and New Flavors

AUSTIN, Texas – Inspired by the sun-soaked days of a tropical getaway, the new Tropic Variety 12-Pack from award-winning spiked seltzer brand Mighty Swell hits store shelves this month. The pack features three new tropical flavors, Mango Raspberry, Pineapple and Blood Orange, along with its ever-popular Grapefruit.

The new Tropic Variety Pack (MSRP $14.99-$17.99) is Mighty Swell’s first new variety 12-pack since its 2018 introduction of the Original Variety 12-Pack, which features Blackberry, Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint and Peach. An in-store campaign will invite consumers to “Tropic like’s it’s hot” with endcaps and signage promoting the new flavors.

Like all Mighty Swell spiked seltzers, the new tropical flavors are certified gluten-free, OU Kosher certified and crafted with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Sweetened with natural white grape juice, Mighty Swell products have no added sugar, 3 grams of carbs, 100 calories and 5% ABV per 12-ounce can.

“Mighty Swell continues to differentiate itself in the category by focusing on our signature true-to-fruit flavor and quality through superior ingredients that make our spiked seltzers delicious, sessionable and refreshing,” said Mighty Swell CEO John Beal. “In 2020, consumers were snapping up our cans as fast as we could make them, so we have tripled our production to keep up with the demand, which continues to grow in 2021.”

As an independent brand, Mighty Swell is making big waves within the growing spiked seltzer category. Its volume grew nearly 100% in 2020 compared to 2019 following a major rebrand and packaging overhaul that has resonated with both male and female consumers alike. Volume in 2021 is already surpassing 2020 numbers in existing markets, and Mighty Swell is the No. 1 growth spiked seltzer in multiple U.S. states according to recent IRI data pulls.*

Mighty Swell Tropic Variety 12-Pack will be available at H-E-B, Whole Foods, Total Wine, Harris Teeter and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, among other select retailers.

*Source: IRI

About Mighty Swell

Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company’s product line now includes eight refreshing flavors: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, Mango Raspberry, Peach, Pineapple and Watermelon Mint. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzers are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified and are available in supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 23 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

