COLUMBUS, Ohio— Garage Beer, one of the country’s only independent light beers, born in a garage in the heart of the Midwest and today a fan favorite, is proud to announce its partnership with the Columbus Crew. Keeping fans refreshed, Garage Beer will now be sold throughout the season at Crew games. All Crew fans will have an opportunity to try the Garage Beer experience and celebrate their favorite team’s wins alongside their new favorite brew. Fans can purchase Garage Beer in the N.E. concourse at the Lower.com Field.

Widely celebrated as the beer everyone needs to have stocked in their garage fridge, Garage Beer’s appeal is driven by its small batch production and that it is light, drinkable, and well-crafted. The brand aims to be the brand that makes the garage the heartbeat of neighborhoods everywhere. Crafted as the beer that you can grab right out of the fridge and give to your neighbor, no matter their beer preferences. Its brand loyalty has continued to grow, thanks to being regarded as a simply great tasting beer.

“At the end of the day, Garage beer is the beer that brings people together. We want to build stronger communities one beer at a time” shares Andrew Sauer, President of Garage Beer Co. “Being at the Lower.com Field helps us to achieve our mission and make Garage Beer even more accessible to fans of all types. Now, whether you purchase Garage beer in the aisle of your favorite retailer or in the stands, together we’ll rekindle how important it is to be a community as we celebrate each other once again.”

About Garage Beer

Garage Beer is a satisfying product which now is marketed in partnership between Braxton Brewing and Andrew Sauer, who is well regarded as a CPG marketing expert based on his success at companies like Jim Beam and JM Smucker Company, but most recently Hilo Nutrition. Now, with a bigger idea, and a story to fuel its growth Garage Beer’s future is bright, more now than ever. In that garages have long been a place of community gathering, of families and friends – and coupled with light beer, the brand encourages people to open their garages and build stronger communities.

For More Information:

https://drinkgaragebeer.com/