Michael Waltrip Brewing Joins Bevana Partners

Bristol, VA – Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, the beer and lifestyle brand founded by two-time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip, has formed a partnership with award-winning beverage platform Bevana Partners.

“We are truly thrilled to partner with Bevana to greatly accelerate the availability of our brand,” said Waltrip. “It’s important to us to widen our distribution reach while ensuring our beers are of the finest quality. Through our relationship with Bevana, we will be able to achieve our goals and of course, we like to move fast and so do they. It’s going to be a great partnership.”

Established by the NASCAR legend in 2020, the company has grown from its original Bristol, Virginia brewery and taproom to see its beers distributed in states throughout the Southeast and beyond.

Recently, the company opened its newest Michael Waltrip Taproom sports-themed restaurant location in the Charlotte area with Eventus Partners. The companies have further announced their plans to open and franchise an additional 100 Michael Waltrip Taprooms over the next five years. Locations in multiple states are already under development, leveraging Bevana’s trust and connections with beer drinkers across the country to help identify the best opportunities for connecting customers with the Waltrip brand.

Widely recognized for their expertise in helping breweries continue to grow and reach new customers, Bevana Partners will allow Michael Waltrip Brewing to bring its beer not only to its own taprooms, but to stores, bars, and restaurants across America. Connecting amazing beer and companies with people in the places where they live and work has always been the platform’s mission. Through their network of trusted relationships and industry experts, they remove the obstacles and layers of interference that prevent people from simply coming together over a cold beer and enjoying their time together.

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with Michael Waltrip Brewing, and especially about working with someone who is as much of an institution as Michael is,” explains Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana Partners’ Senior Director of Business Development. “He brings an energy and excitement to everything he does, and at the end of the day, beer is supposed to be fun! It’s been a privilege to work with everybody at the brewery to help them hit the accelerator pedal on their growth, and bring great beer and great people together across the country.”

Michael Waltrip Brewing’s beers will also be offered through Bevana’s online shop, where all of the platform’s beverage partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver beer to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of location.

About Bevana Partners:

Bevana Partners is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We find the best brewers on the planet and focus on managing the logistics of how they get their beer into the hands and mouths of drinkers, so that they can focus on the quality and innovation that built the industry. Enjoy the best beers in the world, without limitations.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite beverages online at Shop.Bevana.com for delivery directly to their door. Free shipping is available on all orders over $65.