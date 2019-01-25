MGM National Harbor and Flying Dog Brewery Collaborate on Let It Rye’d IPA

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– MGM National Harbor and Maryland’s own Flying Dog Brewery have collaborated to produce Let It Rye’d, a locally crafted hazy rye IPA exclusively available at the luxury-entertainment destination.

“We always are looking to create unforgettable experiences our guests can’t find elsewhere,” said Melonie Johnson, President and COO of MGM National Harbor. “We champion partnerships that elevate local businesses, and this collaboration achieves both goals. Flying Dog specializes in imaginative story telling through creating unique craft beers produced with ingredients from the Capital Region. With our strong local connection, we know this new beer will be the taste of the town.”

Let it Rye’d embraces the haze craze within the beer industry with its own style that both craft aficionados and everyday guests can appreciate. Flying Dog achieved Let it Ryed’s unique look and flavor profile by brewing the India Pale Ale with rye, a grain as synonymous with Maryland as crab cakes and the Chesapeake Bay.

Rye has been used in the state of Maryland since the state’s inception – for bread, beer and whiskey – because it is easier to grow than wheat. Additionally, when seasonally rotated with tobacco, rye grass created the perfect soil for the late 1700s farmer. Since then, rye has remained a staple Maryland crop and continues to appeal to brewers and distillers alike for the fruity spice it adds to beer and spirits.

Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog, said, “We are excited about this opportunity to partner with MGM National Harbor. We take pride in the time-honored craftsmanship of brewing, and we feel we have created something really special with this IPA for everyone to enjoy.”

Here is a look at Let It Rye’d for beer lovers who love getting into the details:

ABV: 5.5 percent

IBUs: 30

Specialty malts: Rye, Wheat

Hops: Citra, Galaxy

Appearance: Hazy golden with a bright white head

Tasting notes: Full bodied and semi-sweet with fruity flavors that follow the aroma of citrus and peach with subtle spice

This partnership brings together two distinct regional businesses committed to community enhancements. Since opening, MGM National Harbor has contributed more than $370 million to the Maryland Education Trust Fund and more than $60 million to Prince George’s County. Flying Dog has also created beers designed for the betterment of Maryland. Proceeds from Pearl Necklace Oyster Stout benefit the Oyster Recovery Partnership and Dead Rise OLD BAY Summer Ale supports the True Blue Program.

Let It Rye’d is available at the following locations within MGM National Harbor: Lobby Bar, Fish by Jose Andres, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, Tap Sports Bar and Osteria Costa.

About MGM National Harbor

Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high-end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International. For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for almost 25 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the number one American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdogbrewery.com.