Merchant du Vin Winter 2020-2021: Samuel Smith, Lindemans, Westmalle Trappist

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SEATTLE — Merchant du Vin’s winter seasonals are arriving now:

Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome Ale: 31st Release! Winter Welcome, the first imported winter seasonal beer & still the benchmark: rich, amber-gold color; inviting flavor notes of caramel & honey; full body; wonderful fruity finish. This year we “Welcome Back” our friends and partners at bars and restaurants, many of  whom have had a rough year. Every purchase of Winter Welcome Ale 2020-2021 supports the US Bartender’s Guild: MdV will make a cash donation to the USBG based on Winter Welcome sales this winter.

Samuel Smith’s Gift Box: The Samuel Smith’s Gift Box has one 550 mL bottle each of classic ales: Nut Brown, Oatmeal Stout, and Taddy Porter, plus a brewery-logo tulip glass and two coasters. This “British Pub in a Box” will let you give the gift of a pub, and enjoy it in your own home!

Lindemans Gift Box: Two 8.45 oz. Lindemans Framboise lambic; one Peche; one Strawberry, an elegant stemmed glass. Authentic, delicious, popular wild-fermented lambics from a family-owned 1822 brewery.

Westmalle Trappist Gift Box – new design for 2020: Two 11.2 oz. Westmalle Trappist Dubbel, two Tripel, two stemmed chalices – gorgeous! These Trappist ales define the dubbel and tripel styles. This Belgian Trappist monastery was established in 1794.

For More Information:
https://merchantduvin.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual October 2020
Brew Talks Virtual October 2020

Livestream ● October 29, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual: The Balance of Innovation and Core Products During the Pandemic
10/29 - Brew Talks Virtual: The Balance of Innovation and Core Products During the Pandemic
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.