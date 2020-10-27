Merchant du Vin Winter 2020-2021: Samuel Smith, Lindemans, Westmalle Trappist

SEATTLE — Merchant du Vin’s winter seasonals are arriving now:

Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome Ale: 31st Release! Winter Welcome, the first imported winter seasonal beer & still the benchmark: rich, amber-gold color; inviting flavor notes of caramel & honey; full body; wonderful fruity finish. This year we “Welcome Back” our friends and partners at bars and restaurants, many of whom have had a rough year. Every purchase of Winter Welcome Ale 2020-2021 supports the US Bartender’s Guild: MdV will make a cash donation to the USBG based on Winter Welcome sales this winter.

Samuel Smith’s Gift Box: The Samuel Smith’s Gift Box has one 550 mL bottle each of classic ales: Nut Brown, Oatmeal Stout, and Taddy Porter, plus a brewery-logo tulip glass and two coasters. This “British Pub in a Box” will let you give the gift of a pub, and enjoy it in your own home!

Lindemans Gift Box: Two 8.45 oz. Lindemans Framboise lambic; one Peche; one Strawberry, an elegant stemmed glass. Authentic, delicious, popular wild-fermented lambics from a family-owned 1822 brewery.

Westmalle Trappist Gift Box – new design for 2020: Two 11.2 oz. Westmalle Trappist Dubbel, two Tripel, two stemmed chalices – gorgeous! These Trappist ales define the dubbel and tripel styles. This Belgian Trappist monastery was established in 1794.

