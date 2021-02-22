Meet Luck Springs, a Texas Inspired Hard Tea + Lemonade

In 2020, Hard Lemonade was a $951MM category, growing +52% vs YA alone; Hard Tea had similar momentum with $557MM in the category and 31% growth. While the category continues to spike, meet the newest player in the market: Luck Springs. Brought to you by the team at Austin Eastciders, a rising Texas darling, Luck Springs is a homegrown development as their answer to overly sweet and less natural approaches to hard lemonade and tea.

Born and blended in Austin, TX, Luck Springs is a refreshing, new beverage made in honor of the Texan tradition of adventure and the refreshing waterholes along the way. The collections’ four flavors include Lemonade, Half & Half, Peach Tea, and Raspberry Tea and all are perfect for sipping during a lazy afternoon by the water, campfire or on the front porch. The collection includes:

Peach Tea: Luck Springs’ Peach Tea is the perfect combination of sweet peach and fresh peach flesh, finishing with a burst of black tea. The perfect balance of acid and sweetness brings the most refreshing peach tea experience. Raspberry Tea: Undertones of black tea married with raspberry, providing a perfectly balanced but complex light raspberry tea. Lemonade: Luck Springs Lemonade blends together the perfect amount of real lemon juice for a refreshing anytime beverage, a little tart and super drinkable. Half and Half: Golden black tea with a bright lemon pop, Luck Springs’ Half and Half is the perfect balance between tea and lemon, offering a smooth and refreshing burst of flavor.

For more information: https://lucksprings.com