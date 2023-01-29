Medalla Light, Puerto Rico’s Iconic Beer, Bringing the Boricua Brew To Life with Augmented Reality

The augmented reality experience will have available iconic places on the Island for people to enjoy their beer.

With the help of technology, Medalla Light will bring Puerto Ricans living in the United States closer to the Island through the Taste of PR campaign, which will offer them the opportunity to enjoy experiences on the island virtually. The augmented reality experiences that seek to bring the Puerto Rican flavor, culture, and warmth can be enjoyed by scanning the beer 12-pack. Depending on what time it is in Puerto Rico, people will be transported virtually to an iconic place to enjoy the culture and atmosphere, while drinking their beer.

This was announced by Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico, who indicated that “Medalla is always looking for creative and innovative ways to make Puerto Ricans who are away feel at home. With its original and fresh essence, our beer is part of the Puerto Rican experience, and so we will continue exporting to more cities in the United States to take the Island to wherever they are.”

Among the experiences, you will be able to enjoy Luquillo beach with a view of the Yunque waterfall, a sunset on the Rincón beach with a view of the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse and hanging out in the Placita de Santurce and Old San Juan. These places were replicated and animated virtually and will come to life in high definition through a high-performance 3D visualization engine, generating an immersive 360° experience in which each view has visual and auditory references and stimuli of the place, to maximize the experience.

Additionally, as part of the campaign, consumers will be able to participate in a raffle for an all-expenses-paid trip to Puerto Rico for two people, which includes: round trip flight, stay, transportation and limited expenses. Interested people may participate until March 31, 2023.

The product can be obtained at different points of sale in states where Medalla Light is already being sold: Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Tennessee and New York.

