Meanwhile Brewing Co. to Open in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Meanwhile Brewing has announced that it will be opening a brewery in Austin in April 2020. Located in SE Austin at 3901 Promontory Point Drive, Meanwhile Brewing Company will be a small 15 BBL brewery and taproom, dedicated to the production of world class beer and their 3.7 acres grounds will be a hub for gathering, playing and creating community. They are primarily focused on draught beer, which will be available in their taproom and in a few select accounts around town, and they will have monthly can releases for specialty beer.

Meanwhile Brewing is helmed by craft beer industry pros, Will Jaquiss and Nao Ohdera, both hailing from Breakside Brewery in Portland Oregon. With years of production and brewing experience, the duo will use their recipe design and production expertise to develop a wide variety of beer for Meanwhile’s customers. While the brewery has a 15 BBl system, they are creating the facility with an ultimate 10,000 BBL capacity in mind. Meanwhile will also serve collaboration beers, wine, sangria, coffee drinks, and popsicles for the kids (and adults).

Jaquiss says about the beer, “We are primarily focused on draught beer, we hope to brew a total of 50 different styles of beer in our first year of operations,” he offered. While our focus is primarily on sessionable, hoppy ales and wood aged sours, our talented brewing staff will offer a wide selection of beer, ranging from the new and experimental to the trusted and traditional. In general, though, taste before style is our mantra. It may seem obvious, but “drinkability” is paramount to us, “he adds.

The Meanwhile taproom will have 250+ seats. Within the taproom, there is an event space that can hold approximately 60 people. While the food truck selection is ongoing, but they are in discussions with several local concepts to complement the space. Plans for the property include a playground; bocce court; outdoor soccer snooker/pool court, other misc. outdoor games; a small recreational/soccer field, a mini “hammock forest”, and a small stage. The event room, soccer field, and whole brewery will be open to rent upon request and enough advanced notice.

About Meanwhile

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the everyday, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.