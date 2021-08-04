Maui Brewing Releases POG Hazy IPA in Cans

Kihei, Hawaii – A tribute to Hawaii’s favorite juice, Maui Brewing Company’s POG Hazy IPA is loaded with locally sourced passion fruit, orange, and guava. Besides the aforementioned fruit, a dry hop including Huell Melon, Southern Cross, and Citra hops bring delicate notes of grapefruit and melon, resulting in a beer we can only describe as juicy.

Lead Brewer, Dana Fleming commented from where the hazy version of MBC’s legendary favorite POG IPA’s ingredients come, “We love any opportunity to work with local farmers to create our delicious seasonal beers. For the new, juicy POG Hazy IPA, we were able to work with Ono Organic Farms in Kipahulu, and George Kahumoku Jr. in Waihe’e. You might recognize Uncle George as a master Hawaiian Slack Key guitarist!”

POG Hazy IPA with its 7.0% ABV and 58 IBUs is currently available at the brewery’s signature restaurant location in Kihei. It will soon be available in the remaining MBC restaurant locations in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu) and Waikiki (Oahu) as well as our on-premise and retailer partners across the state. POG Hazy IPA will be available in 4-pack cans and draft in select markets where Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.

MBC is a fiercely local company with the team being stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

