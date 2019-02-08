Maui Brewing Releases Makena Cloud IPA

KIHEI, Hawaii– For a limited time, Maui Brewing Company will release in cans and draught, Makena Cloud Hazy IPA. The hazy pale gold color and juicy tropical fruit and citrus aromas are both innocuous and inviting. With 62 IBUs, there is light bitterness derived from the balanced hop profile of Citra, Amarillo and El Dorado hops, and mostly fruity goodness in the unfiltered India Pale Ale which checks in at 6.6 percent ABV.

“Makena Cloud Hazy IPA is the perfect beer for hot Kihei beach days and cloudy up country camping trips. Heavy on pineapple and citrus, this beer goes down easy and will keep you reaching for another,” stated lead brewer Pete Cumbo.

Makena Cloud Hazy IPA will be available in the Kihei Restaurant and Tasting Room on Monday, Feb. 4. MBC locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki will see it the week of Feb. 22. It will be available in 4-pack cans and draft in Hawaii markets where Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100 percent in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu) and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.