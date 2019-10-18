Maui Brewing Company Releases Maui Lime Lager in Cans

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company will release their latest limited offering in cans, Maui Lime Lager, beginning Wednesday, October 16 at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei. Maui Lime Lager is a light, crisp Mexican-style Lager brewed with local limes and offers notes of fresh citrus and lime.

Brewer Mike Petker says, “This light lager is a refreshing beach crusher. We brewed it with local limes from the depths of the island. With an ABV of 4.8% and 30 IBUs, this beer is perfect for those seeking high satisfaction from less alcohol by volume.”

Maui Lime Lager will be available in 6-pack cans and draft in Hawaii and a few select mainland markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found. While the brewery’s Kihei restaurant and tasting room are offering the first to-go packages, all MBC locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki, as well as other MBC retail and restaurant partners will receive a supply in the upcoming weeks.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.