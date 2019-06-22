Maui Brewing Company Releases Land of Rainbows Tart Saison

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

KIHEI, Hawaii – Back by popular demand, Maui Brewing Company will release the popular Land of Rainbows Tart Saison at Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei location beginning Wednesday, June 19. The kettle soured ale is hazy and pale with wine-like esters, and has a tart, fruity flavor. Its ABV is 5.5%, with 15 IBUs.

“When creating this recipe, I wanted a beer that was light, tart, and refreshing that would be ideal for hot summer days on Maui,” stated Brewmaster Kim Brisson-Lutz. “The blend of Sacc Brux Trios yeast, the acidity from the sour ferment, and Mosaic and Huell Melon hops creates a huge tropical flavor profile of lychee, mango, passionfruit, and berries. Taste Da Rainbow!”

Maui Brewing Company locations in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua and Waikiki (Oahu) will see allocations of Land of Rainbows in the coming weeks, as will key retail accounts and select restaurant, bar, and resort partners. Land of Rainbows will be available in 4-pack cans and draught for a limited time in Hawaii and a few west coast markets.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.