Maui Brewing Company Releases Land of Rainbows Tart Saison

KIHEI, Hawaii – Back by popular demand, Maui Brewing Company will release the popular Land of Rainbows Tart Saison at Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei location beginning Wednesday, June 19. The kettle soured ale is hazy and pale with wine-like esters, and has a tart, fruity flavor. Its ABV is 5.5%, with 15 IBUs.

“When creating this recipe, I wanted a beer that was light, tart, and refreshing that would be ideal for hot summer days on Maui,” stated Brewmaster Kim Brisson-Lutz. “The blend of Sacc Brux Trios yeast, the acidity from the sour ferment, and Mosaic and Huell Melon hops creates a huge tropical flavor profile of lychee, mango, passionfruit, and berries. Taste Da Rainbow!”

Maui Brewing Company locations in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua and Waikiki (Oahu) will see allocations of Land of Rainbows in the coming weeks, as will key retail accounts and select restaurant, bar, and resort partners. Land of Rainbows will be available in 4-pack cans and draught for a limited time in Hawaii and a few west coast markets.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production.

