Maui Brewing Company Re-Releases Tart Saison

KIHEI, Hawaii – “Two Tickets to Paradise”, Maui Brewing Company’s tropical Tart Saison is being re-released this week at Maui Brewing Company Restaurants. Originally brewed in 2018 as a collaboration with Crooked Stave of Denver, CO, the beer takes you straight to the heart of paradise. Two Tickets to Paradise utilizes Pilsner, Spelt Malt and Golden Naked Oats, as wellas Huell Melon and Pacific Gem hops with sour fermentation which offers a vibrant acidity from the hibiscus flowers and local limes. With lemon-citrus, floral, and pine aromas, the ingredients harmonize to bring you a bright and sophisticated seaside refresher. Crushable at 4.8% ABV and 20 IBUs, this invigorating beer is perfect for warm days at the beach or backyard barbeques.

Taste the bright pink effervescent Saison on draught at Maui Brewing Company locations in Kihei or Lahaina (Maui) now, with the restaurant locations in Waikiki and Kailua (Oahu) to follow next week. Or pick up 6-packs at local retailers where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be purchased.MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.