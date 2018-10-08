Maui Brewing Company Re-Releases Hybrid-Style Lager

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company has announced the re-release of Hop Kine India Pale Lager in cans. The hopped-up hybrid style lager has been a favorite of the MBC brew team for quite some time.

Golden in appearance, the crisp malty base provided by Pilsner and Munich malts in Hop Kine accentuates the citrus and hop aromas from Centennial and Citra hops. Hop Kine IPL has an ABV of 5.7% and 57 IBUs.

“We’re stoked to release Hop Kine once again because it seems like every single person on our team loves this beer,” states Brewing Supervisor Jon DuPont. “It’s to the point now where I almost feel like our customers are lucky to get some because our whole crew does their best to hoard as much as possible. Hop Kine is a perfect beer for Maui; clean, light, and crushable, with a great balance of maltiness and bitterness. This year, we loaded the dry hop up with choke Centennial, Citra, Motueka, and Loral hops and used a new strain of lager yeast so it has an amazing citrusy, fruity aroma and tastes cleaner and crisper than ever. Don’t wait to get yours because, trust me, we won’t be!”

MBC Maui locations in Kihei and Lahaina will be celebrating the re-release on Monday, October 8th from 4:00-6:00pm with limited t-shirts, give-aways, and complimentary pupus that pair well with Hop Kine IPL.

All Maui Brewing Company locations: Kihei, Lahaina, and Waikiki, will offer Hop Kine IPL on draft or in 6-pack cans for to-go consumption while it lasts. It will also be offered in select mainland markets where MBC brews are available.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui) and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.