Maui Brewing Company Re-Releases Black Pearl

KIHEI, Hawaii – The opportunity to be first in drinking the 2019 edition of Maui Brewing Company’s very limited release of Black Pearl occurs Friday, May 10 in MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room. The treasured Black Pearl consists of the base beer for Imperial Coconut Porter aged in Rum, Woodford Reserve, Heaven Hill, Four Roses Bourbon and Brandy barrels. Rested on toasted coconut chips following the barrel aging, this rare beer offers a pleasant mouthfeel and distinct notes of oak, vanilla, chocolate, caramel and warming spice. The malt profile lends coffee and chocolate characteristics. At 12.3% ABV and 22 IBUs, it is revered by the most discriminating craft beer connoisseurs.

Black Pearl will be available in 750ml bottles for take-home consumption from MBC’s Kihei location. While Black Pearl will be released at the brewery’s Kihei location first, all locations (Lahaina, Kailua and Waikiki) will receive a limited supply on draft and bottles in the weeks following.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.