Maui Brewing Company Launches Hoppy Red Ale for Fall

KIHEI, Hawaii – Back by popular demand, Maui Brewing Company re-releases Waimea Red Ale, an American-style Red Ale balanced with Waimea and Mosaic Cryo hops with dark fruit malt character.

“We created this beer to be a hybrid of what we like most in IPAs and Red Ales, showcasing our favorite malts from Simpson Malting in the UK and balancing with some of my favorite hops, Waimea from New Zealand and Mosaic from Yakima Valley, Washington,” said Brewmaster Kim Brisson-Lutz. “The hops contribute notes of berries, citrus and pine and has a dry finish.”

Waimea is a hop variety from New Zealand with an aromatic profile of tangelo, citrus, and pine. Waimea Red Ale packs a punch at 6.3% ABV and 50 IBU to balance the malt profile.

The deep red ale is currently available on draft in taprooms and restaurants including MBC restaurant locations in Kihei and Lahaina (Maui), and Kailua and Waikiki (Oahu). It will be available for a limited time in to-go 6-packs and draft at partners in select markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

