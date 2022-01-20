Maui Brewing Company Launches First Specialty Release of 2022

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company announces the launch of their first limited release in cans for 2022. Karoshi Rice Lager, a Japanese-style Dry Rice Lager is dry and crisp with light hop notes with just 10 IBUs. The pale golden Lager has an ABV of 4.0%.

Translated in Japanese, “Karoshi” means death from overwork typically associated with work-related stresses and pressure. Out of stock issues due to supply chain frustrations this past year lead the MBC brew team to name this beer after the common phrase.

Head Brewer, James Newman advocated, “This Japanese Rice Lager is to die for, so don’t work too hard, and drink light.”

MBC Kihei is currently pouring Karoshi Rice Lager on draft as well as selling to-go 6-packs. Other restaurant and taproom partners including MBC restaurant locations in Lahaina (Maui), and Kailua and Waikiki (Oahu) will be offering the refreshing brew for a limited time. Purchases can also be made at retail partners in select markets where Maui Brewing Company beverages are sold.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, full-service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com