Maui Brewing Co. Releases Session IPA

KIHEI, Hawaii – Maui Brewing Company is pleased to kick off the new year with the launch of Mosaic Lite IPA, a lighter craft beer option now available in cans. MBC brewed 500 barrels of Mosaic Lite IPA which utilizes 2-Row, Munich, and Wheat malts with Mosaic and Simcoe hops. The result is a golden appearance, tropical citrus aroma, and notes of tropical fruit, berries, and citrus to round out the juicy flavor. Mosaic Lite offers full Mosaic flavor with only 100 calories, 4g carbs, 0 fat, and 1g protein. At 4.3% ABV and 33 IBUs, this is a great session beer.

While available in all MBC locations on draft, 6-pack purchases to-go of Mosaic Lite are currently available at MBC Kihei, with Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki locations to receive a supply in the upcoming weeks. Mosaic Lite IPA will be available in Hawaii and a few select mainland markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.