Maui Brewing Co. Launches First Limited Release of the New Year

Kihei, Hawaii – Delighted to kick-off a new year, Maui Brewing Company introduces their latest release, Pineapple Chi Chi Nitro Golden Ale. The frothy Golden Ale was brewed with toasted coconut, pineapple juice, lactose milk sugar, and infused with nitrogen to add a velvety and creamy finish.

The key to a great Chi Chi is in the pineapple juice which came from Maui’s upcountry Haliimaile Pineapple Company. The hand-toasted coconut, local pineapple juice and lactose packs a big punch of tropical flavor in this sessionable beer with an ABV of 4.8% and 20 IBUs. MBC’s Quality Control Manager, Greg Knox, indicates, “The fruit is the centerpiece of this beer. We did everything we could to ensure the coconut provided a creamy mouthfeel and that the local pineapple flavor and sweetness were showcased. It is as much of a treat as any tropical drink, well-deserving of a parasol and a beach blanket.”

Each MBC location will offer Pineapple Chi Chi on draft, or in to-go purchases of 6-packs, crowlers, or growlers. It will also be made available in Hawaii and all mainland markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be purchased. Not in your area? Visit the website for a listing of online distributors who can send direct to consumers.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.