Master Brewers joins OSHA Alliance Promoting Safety Resources for New York State Craft Brewers

Alliance provides support to ensure safe workplaces for brewery employees

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA – The Master Brewers Association of the Americas (Master Brewers), theBrewers Association and the New York State Brewers Association have entered a two-year alliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Region II Office and New York State Labor to help improve resource dissemination and safety outcomes for the craft brewers of New York state.

Participants will empower brewery safety improvement with OSHA On-Site Consultation, support from OSHA outreach and compliance services, publishing of safety alerts, training, program templates, conference activities, and other collaborative efforts.

“At the Master Brewers, safety education and awareness have always been a high priority in our programming. By joining forces with New York State, OSHA, the Brewers Association, and the New York Brewers Association, we are helping to further safety awareness throughout our industry,” said Master Brewers President Andy Tveekrem. “We look forward to getting our Safety Committee aligned with this program and thereby deepening our outreach to the brewing community. Our OSHA Alliances have always brought value to our members, and we are excited to be doing the same in the New York region.”

This alliance reinforces Master Brewers’ commitment to brewery safety. The Master Brewers Brewery Safety Committee promotes safe brewing practices by providing resources and education to brewers to help them create a safe and healthy work environment for all brewery employees.

The agreement is the result of two years of collaboration and is in effect through September 2024.

ABOUT MASTER BREWERS

Master Brewers Association of the Americas was formed in 1887 with the purpose of promoting, advancing, and improving the professional interest of brew and malt house production and technical personnel. Today, Master Brewers is a dynamic, global community working to advance the brewing, fermentation, and allied industries by: advocating the exchange of knowledge; creating, assembling, interpreting, and disseminating credible and beneficial information; developing world-class education offerings; and providing valuable personal and professional development opportunities. Master Brewers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.