Massachusetts Pauses Reopening; On-Premise Establishments Required to Sell Food With Alcohol Purchases

With new cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker today announced the state’s reopening plan would pause at Phase 3 and new operating restrictions would be placed on restaurants.

Effective Tuesday, August 11, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people, a 50% reduction from what was previously permitted. Restaurants, which include breweries in the commonwealth, may only sell alcoholic beverages on-site if they accompany a food order.

“We are updating our restaurant guidance to make absolutely clear that alcoholic beverages may only be served for on-site consumption if accompanied by food prepared on site,” Baker said in a press conference Friday afternoon. “Bars are closed in Massachusetts and bars masquerading as restaurants also need to be closed.”

Massachusetts Brewers Guild executive director Katie Stinchon updated guild members Friday afternoon and clarified that Baker’s administration expects operators to provide full meals.

“The governor made a point of saying that pretzels and chips ‘clearly does not meet the food service requirement,’” Stinchon wrote.

Stinchon advised members that food trucks operating at breweries qualify under the new guidance and that members should check with their municipal governments regarding their available menus.

Massachusetts isn’t alone in requiring food to be purchased with beer, wine or spirits for on-site consumption — California and Texas are among the states with similar requirements. Baker noted that he has authorized local police departments to enforce the new orders and fine offenders.

Massachusetts’ reopening process had been at Step 1 of Phase 3 since July 6; restaurants were permitted to reopen in Phase 2.

Bars, breweries, beer gardens and nightclubs without the ability to offer food to patrons seated at tables cannot reopen until Phase 4, which is not yet determined.

As of press time, Massachusetts had 119,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,691 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine coronavirus resource center. The weekly trend of new daily cases has increased in each of the past two weeks.