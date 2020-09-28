Mass Brewers Guild Con Goes Virtual – Offering Three Days of Online Learning

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Mass Brewers Guild, a non-profit trade association dedicated to protecting craft breweries across Massachusetts, today announces that MBG Con, the organization’s 3rd annual technical brewing and business conference, will shift to an online model starting Monday, Oct. 5 and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

lineup of renowned experts, including Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Co., Matt Stinchfield, Safety Ambassador of the Brewers Association, Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Diversity Ambassador for the Brewers Association, Jim Koch founder of Boston Beer and Dan Kenary, founder of Mass Bay Brewing Co., will share best practices, hard lessons learned, and strategies for survival during these challenging times.

This year’s conference will have three main areas of focus; technical brewing, business, and communication, covering everything from SOPs to bookkeeping, paid advertising strategies and yeast management. Attendees can choose the day, or track, that best suits their role within the industry, or they can attend the entire conference.

“It’s been a difficult few months for the brewing community, to say the least,” says Katie Stinchon, executive director of the Mass Brewers Guild. “Despite the fact that we all can’t be together — learning, listening, and being inspired by fellow brewery owners and colleagues is the best way to survive this pandemic. Even now, with all of the heightened competition, our brewers are ready to share how they are navigating these waters — what’s working, what’s not – in order to support one another. It’s what makes the brewing industry so unique and amazing to be a part of.”

Tickets are just $25 a day for Mass Brewers Guild members, and $50 for non-members. All ticket proceeds support the Mass Brewers Guild and its work to protect and promote the craft beer industry across the Commonwealth. Due to festival and event cancellations, this is the only fundraiser slated for the association this year. The event hopes to raise $7k for the Mass Brewers Guild.

All sessions offer ample time for Q&A and ticket holders will receive supporting materials and the recording of each session for later viewing. MBG Con is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor, Bernstein Shur and supporting businesses ABS Commercial, Acadia Insurance, arryved, Bowditch, Cavallo & Signorello Insurance, Drink Tanks, Four Star Farms, InTouch Labels, Micro Matic, Omega Yeast, Petainer and Solar On Earth. All of these businesses are associate members of the Mass Brewers Guild and help make our educational programs possible.

To view the entire lineup of speakers, or to purchase tickets to MBG Con, visit MassBrewersGuild.org.

About the Mass Brewers Guild

Founded in 2007 by a group of committed and passionate brewers, the Mass Brewers Guild, is organized for the purposes of promoting craft brewing and protecting the interests of craft brewers across the Commonwealth. The association is membership based and open to all Massachusetts breweries licensed by the federal Tax and Trade Bureau and the Commonwealth’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. The nonprofit creates a community of brewers while shining light on the broad range of breweries and styles offered throughout the state. Through industry and educational events, its mobile application beer trail map, and by providing resources and marketing support to brewers, the nonprofit works to highlight Massachusetts as a top travel destination for craft beer in the U.S. The board also continues its work at the legislative level, fighting for license and franchise law reform, and serving as the voice of craft brewers on Beacon Hill. The Massachusetts Brewers Guild is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit corporation.