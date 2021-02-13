Masq Hard Tea Launches All-Natural, Superfood-Based Tea in Southeast and Midwest US

Masq Hard Tea Launches All-Natural, Superfood-Based Tea in Southeast and Midwest US

WINCHESTER, Va.  — Who needs another flavored seltzer? Masq delivers a better way to drink for health-conscious consumers. More than just flavored alcohol water, Masq uses an Organic Yerba Mate base, Organic Superfoods for flavor, Organic Blue Agave and Organic Monk Fruit to slightly sweetened and an herbal adaptogen blend to finish!

The difference between Masq and any other alcohol product on the market is the quality ingredients. Unlike many ready to drink alcohol offerings that are loaded with empty calories and carbs, Masq uses only premium, health forward ingredients.

Masq is a 4% ABV, (mostly) organic, all-natural hard tea that is lightly carbonated, smooth on the palate and easy to drink. It is certified gluten-free and vegan. Rather than using artificial flavors and sweeteners, Masq uses an Organic Yerba Mate green tea base (one of the most nutrient rich, antioxidant rich substances available) flavored with organic superfood fruit juice, sweetened it slightly with organic monk fruit and organic blue agave and finished with an organic herbal blend. This combination not only tastes great, but delivers some of the most beneficial ingredients for an alcoholic product on the market.

Masq is offered in 3 flavors (Lemon-Ginger, Dragon Fruit-Acai, Blueberry-Lavender) all in 4 pack 12 oz cans for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Masq launched in Florida (Breathru Beverage), North Carolina (Johnson Brothers-Mutual Distributing), Georgia (Empire Distributing), Tennessee (Athens Distributing), West Virginia (Mountain State Beverage) and Michigan (Imperial Distributing).

Keep Feeling Good About Feeling Good!

https://drinkmasq.com/

