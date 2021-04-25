Mason’s Brewing Company Signs with Horizon Beverage Group to Line the Shelves in Rhode Island

BREWER, Maine — Starting this week, beers from Mason’s Brewing can be found on shelves all over the state of Rhode Island, thanks to a recent distribution deal with Horizon Beverage Group.

“We really want to have a strong presence in the market throughout the Northeast,” said Chris Morley, founder and CEO, Mason’s. “We have eye-catching labels and great beer, so we give more people throughout the region a chance to get to know us. We also know plenty of New Englanders take weekend trips to Maine, and this expansion is a way to introduce Rhode Islanders to a brewery that’s in a part of Maine a lot of people don’t travel to, but definitely should.”

Mason’s Brewing is located in the aptly-named Brewer, Maine. It rests on the Penobscot River, directly across from the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, an open-air amphitheater with performances that can be easily heard from Mason’s outdoor seating area. In addition to a diverse portfolio including New England IPAs, Stouts, Mexican Lagers, and their fan-favorite Cream Ale, Mason’s operates a full-scale restaurant serving smoked wings, burgers, salads, and pizzas. The pizza was recently ranked the best in the Bangor area in a contest held by the Bangor Daily News.

Mason’s is currently distributed throughout their home state of Maine, as well as New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and California. Mason’s will be distributed in the Ocean State via a partnership with Horizon Beverage Group, a leading spirits, beer, and wine distributor with relationships throughout New England.

For more information about Mason’s Brewing, follow them on social media: @masonsbrewingco on Instagram, and https://www.facebook.com/masonsbrewing on Facebook.

 

About Mason’s Brewing Company

Mason’s is a small 20bbl Brewery and Beer Hall located on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine. Mason’s takes pride in creating the perfect beer with precision, hard work, and quality ingredients. The name Mason’s was derived from John Mason, a sailor and colonizer who mapped and discovered the early waterways of Maine. Our Beer Hall is open 7 days a week and features a craft kitchen with a full menu. Find us online at https://masonsbrewingcompany.com/.

