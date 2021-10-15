Mason’s Brewing Company Signs with Horizon Beverage Group to Distribute in Massachusetts

BREWER, Maine – Starting this week, beers from Mason’s Brewing can be found on shelves all over the state of Massachusetts, thanks to a recent distribution deal with Horizon Beverage Group.

The brewery will be entering the state with two of their most popular beers: Orion, a New England style IPA with tastes of tangerine and apricot, and Hipster Apocalypse, a Double IPA that is a hazy, piney showcase of the Idaho 7 hop. Hipster Apocalypse recently received a score of a 96, classified as Extraordinary, as part of a blind IPA tasting by Craft Beer & Brewing.

“We’re really excited to have our beers available throughout Massachusetts,” said Chris Morley, founder and CEO, Mason’s. “We know a lot of people in the state are pretty fond of heading north to Portland for a weekend to enjoy some of the great food and beer the city has. We’re hoping we can convince a few to take a long weekend and keep going north to our neck of the woods!”

Mason’s Brewing is located in the aptly-named Brewer, Maine. It rests on the Penobscot River, directly across from the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, an open-air amphitheater with performances that can be easily heard from Mason’s outdoor seating area.

In addition to a diverse portfolio including New England IPAs, Stouts, Mexican Lagers, and their fan-favorite Cream Ale, Mason’s operates a full-scale restaurant serving smoked wings, salads sandwiches, and pizzas — ranked the best in the Bangor area in a recent contest held by the Bangor Daily News.

In addition to Massachusetts, Mason’s is currently distributed throughout their home state of Maine, as well as New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and California. Mason’s will be distributed in the Bay State via a partnership with Horizon Beverage Group, a leading spirits, beer, and wine distributor with relationships throughout New England.

About Mason's Brewing Company

Mason’s is a 20bbl Brewery and Beer Hall located on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine. Mason’s takes pride in creating the perfect beer with precision, hard work, and quality ingredients. The name Mason’s was derived from John Mason, a sailor and colonizer who mapped and discovered the early waterways of Maine. Our Beer Hall is open 7 days a week and features a craft kitchen with a full menu.

