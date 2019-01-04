Mason Ale Works Begins To-Go Sales

SAN DIEGO— Due to the updates to our brewing license, Mason Ale Works is now able to sell Mason Ale Works Beer To Go out of our Oceanside R&D Location at Urge Whiskey Bank and out of our San Marcos Production Facility at Urge Common House! This is an amazing opportunity for us as we can sell amazing limited releases straight to our guests. Our first release to the public will be on Jan. 26 when we will be debuting limited-edition variants of our Ca$h Imperial Coffee Stout! Two versions will be available for purchase in 16 oz four–packs and only 100 cases of each will be made.

Variant 1: Ca$h Imperial Coffee Stout with Lactose, Double Vanilla and Toasted Coconut on Nitro.

Variant 2 : Ca$h Imperial Coffee Stout with Lactose, Cacao Nibs, Toasted Almonds and Sea Salt on Nitro.

These releases will only be available at Urge Common House for the first few days and then be released across other locations in the next few days if supplies last.